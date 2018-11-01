Entertainment, Trending

Lagos Socialite, Prettymike Kiss And Romance Sex Doll He Bought For His Birthday

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st November

NDANITV’S SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT IS BACK FOR SEASON 5 AND ITS LIT!

Fresh!!! 88 million Nigerians now living in extreme poverty

Gen Idris Alkali and Agom Adara’s death represent our national Portrait of tragedy and shame – Shehu Sani

“It’s true love between us”- 52-year-old British husband of Nigerian woman, 32 facing deportation over previous ‘sham’ marriage

American Model Blac Chyna Visits Nigeria… Find Out How Much She’s Getting

Tyler Perry is Done Playing Madea after 20 Years

The name ‘Jesus’ was invented, it has no meaning – Daddy Freeze says

BEHOLD THE POWER TO SEE EVERYTHING – Infinix Mobility takes it a notch higher and give users the smartphone to see everything with the unveiling of the new Hot 6X

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *