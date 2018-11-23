News Feed

Lagos State Police Commissioner warns against importation of political hooligans

Lagos State Police Commissioner (CP), Mr. Edgal Imohimi, has urged Nigerians to be on the lookout as politicians plan on importing hooligans ahead of next year’s general elections. He said this at a launcheon held in his honour by the University of Jos (Unijos) at Airtport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

 

Mr Edgal has urged Nigerians not to hesitate to inform the police whenever they notice strange faces in their areas. This is because of the politicians importing thugs with a view to using them in the 2019 elections.

 

In his words:

 

“We cannot wish away these reports and so we must call on the police to help us verify. This is  why we’re urging them to be vigilant and to immediately report the presence of strange faces in their midst. This is like a wake up call to people in the need for more vigilance this election period. If they notice influx of persons they must alert security agency immediately so that action can be taken” Mr Edgal said. He added that cases on influx of strange persons are rampant in areas like; Alimosho, Apapa, Alaba Rago, Idi-Araba, Ikorodu, Epe and Badagry axis.

 

 

 

 

