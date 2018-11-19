Football

Late Drama!!! England Come From Behind Against Croatia To Book Their Place At UEFA Nations League Finals

Croatia looked to have ended the English national team’s hope of making it to the finals of the ongoing UEFA nations league tournaments after taking a second half lead during their clash at Wembley stadium yesterday before England rallied back into the game.

The host needed to keep a clean sheet during the tie before the World cup finalists, Croatia, opened the scoring in the second half to set the clash for a really interesting finish that requires the ThreeLions to turn the tie around in order to have a chance of making it to the next round of the competition.

However, England pulled level deep into the second half through Manchester United midfielder, Jesse Lingard, before their captain, Harry Kane, strokes it home to give the ThreeLions the lead in the 85th minute.

 

