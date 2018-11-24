Late OAP, Tosyn Bucknor’s french husband Boyer Aurelien expresses how much he misses her already

Popular Lagos OAP, Tosyn Bucknor’s french husband, Boyer Aurelien, had last week Friday, November 19th, found her dead in their apartment when he returned from work.

The media personality’s sudden death came as a rude shock to many who took to social media to express their grief at her sudden demise.

The 37-year-old Tosyn who married Boyer in 2015, had died due to complications from sickle cell.

While speaking out for the first time since her death, Tosyn’s hubby in a post shared on his Instagram page this morning, expressed how much he misses her already.

He wrote:

‘That night, I felt I had gone. With you. Next day, I could not stand all of them there. For you.

And then, I realized it was all love. Like you. From then, they say I’ve been strong. It is true.

Every day, I stand together with all of us. To go through.

Last night, I realized how much. I miss you. Irawo mi, through the window, I look at you.

Days and nights cannot get dark. A star illuminates the sky with its eternal spark.

May God comfort him, Amen.”