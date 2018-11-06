Laura Ikeji reacts after getting free N500k from Billionaire, E-money

As it’s the normal wont of his followers on Instagram to storm his page after a new post to beg him for financial aid, fashion blogger, Laura Ikeji

decided to join in the trend as she took to his page ask him, jokingly, for help.

Surprisingly, the billionaire businessman, then took to her DM to ask that she send him her account number and this did Laura Ikeji who moments later shared a video, explaining how the billionaire sent her a whooping #500k.

Watch the video she shared with the caption,