Uncategorized

Laura Ikeji reveals how to handle an unfaithful husband/boyfriend

Fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji has just dished out an advise on how to handle an unfaithful spouse.

On the female side, she advised all ladies saying that if their man is cheating on them, they should leave the girl (whom he cheated with) and storm his house with her friends and give the man the beating of his life.

Making the post on her IG she captioned it;

“Fight your cheating spouse, fight that your not so innocent boyfriends. Stop fighting only the girls they didn’t cheat on u. We ladies need to talk to ourselves. Oh u re scared ba?”

Read post below;




Tags

You may also like

“Na God go punish you” – Daddy Showkey tells troll who questioned his source of income

Atiku Abubakar says he regrets joining APC, apologises to Nigerians

Late OAP, Tosyn Bucknor’s french husband Boyer Aurelien expresses how much he misses her already

Music star Davido celebrates 26th birthday with all-white dinner party (Photos, Videos)

21-year-old sex worker arrested for blackmailing men with their n*ked photos

How Wizkid rescued me when I was homeless – Shaydee opens up

‘I better pass most of the people una dey carry for head’ – Sean Tizzle writes, Nigerians troll him

Pastor Paul Adefarasin gushes about his sin son as he graduates with a first class in engineering (photos)

Ghana has left us – Singer Teni says as she complains about the poor state of electricity in Nigeria (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *