Uncategorized

Laura Ikeji speaks after getting free N500k from Billionaire, E-money

As usual, Nigerians go on E-money’s IG comment page to ask him for money, this is what Laura Ikeji jokingly did.

Surprisingly, the billionaire businessman, then took to her DM to ask that she send him her account number and this did Laura Ikeji who moments later shared a video, explaining how the billionaire sent her a whooping #500k.

Watch the video she shared with the caption;

“Haaaaaa story time
So every time E money posts a picture on ig he gets 5k comments in few minute 😂😂😂 like it makes me laugh and I decided to add my own comment today, jokingly asked him to bless me too and I got 500k just like that!!!!😂😂😂😂 this is amazing. Thanks bro @iam_emoney1″




Tags

You may also like

You’re a thief if you dump music for politics – Brymo

‘Welcome Keisha’ – Sheyman writes as he welcomes his second child

$1million Victoria’s Secret bra goes viral on Twitter

Nigerian man in trending ‘spell Buhari’ video gets help from well-meaning Nigerians

You’ll be shocked to see me sitting pretty beside God in Heaven – Bobrisky addresses his haters

Man shocked after seeing market women washing vegetables in a dirty stream in Anambra state (Photo)

Nigerian Lady who was declared wanted by the police for stealing at a party finally speaks

I Don’t Wanna Be Single Anymore – Onyii Alex Laments

85-year old Paul Biya sworn in as Cameroon’s President for a seventh term (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *