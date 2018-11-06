Leo drags Ceec to the bank of the Atlantic Ocean for a birthday breakfast

Just when some Nigerians think it’s over for the love birds, we see Leo taking Ceec in a romantic treat for her birthday.

The reality stars whom many have assumed to be dating have yet again dished out some ‘hot stew’ as they flaunt their love once again.

Leo takes Ceec to the bank of the Atlantic Ocean for a birthday breakfast as he entertains her with lovely musics.

Sharing the video, Leo penned down a piece to celebrate Ceec saying;

“Nkem temi! @ceec_official you are one amazing woman. One thing I love most about you is how unconventional you are. I lost my mother and you were ready to listen to how I feel and not in a hurry to dismiss my pain by telling me “be a man” or “move on from it” as commonly used.

I’m glad I have someone like you in my corner and you already know I have got your back anytime and any day.

Age with grace amazing woman ❤️.

Always remember two things :

1. You can be anything you choose to be in this life.

2. People might compare you to others but never compare yourself to anyone. You are greatness on your own.”