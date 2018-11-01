Football

Leonesa Cultural 0 Barcelona 1: Barcelona Left It Late To Get Past Their Opponents

FC Barcelona needed a stoppage time goal to get past their Copa Del Ray opponents, Leonesa Cultural, at the Estadio Reino de León stadium of the Segunda B division  side. The Spanish Champions were uncharacteristically sloppy in possession and were lucky not to find themselves behind on numerous occasion in the first half.

With many of the first team players rested during the encounter, they struggled to create anything meaningful in the final third mainly as a result of the home side’s defensive approach to the match.

The Spanish champions however got the only goal of the match with virtually the last kick of the match after Ousmane Dembele’s Free Kick was met by Clement Lenglet and he turned the ball into the net with te goalkeeper helpless.

You may also like

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 1ST NOVEMBER

Chelsea 3 Derby 2: ‘Cahill Is Absolutely Finished’ – Fans Lash At Chelsea Defender, Cahil, For Letting Derby County Back Into The Game

Vinicius Junior Breaks Real Madrid 5 Years Old Record

What Chelsea Legend, Frank Lampard, Said After His Hard Fought Display Against Former Club, Chelsea, Is A Must Read

Emile Smith-Rowe Reaction To First Emirate Stadium Goal Would Leave You Thrilled

Melilla 0 – 4 Real Madrid: Real Madrid Caretaker Coach,Santiago Solari, Fulfills his promise

Betting Tips: Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Sergio Ramos Rallies Team Mates, Wants Real Madrid To Get Back To Winning Ways

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *