Leonesa Cultural 0 Barcelona 1: Barcelona Left It Late To Get Past Their Opponents

FC Barcelona needed a stoppage time goal to get past their Copa Del Ray opponents, Leonesa Cultural, at the Estadio Reino de León stadium of the Segunda B division side. The Spanish Champions were uncharacteristically sloppy in possession and were lucky not to find themselves behind on numerous occasion in the first half.

With many of the first team players rested during the encounter, they struggled to create anything meaningful in the final third mainly as a result of the home side’s defensive approach to the match.

The Spanish champions however got the only goal of the match with virtually the last kick of the match after Ousmane Dembele’s Free Kick was met by Clement Lenglet and he turned the ball into the net with te goalkeeper helpless.

