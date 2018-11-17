“Let anybody lead this country except the PDP” – Buhari says PDP ruined Nigeria

President Buhari on Friday, at a select group of South-east leaders, said PDP left the country in a bad state after ruling for 16 years. Buhari criticized the PDP for “lack of conscience”. He added that PDP left the country in ruins, stating that the infrastructure in the country was left in a terrible state. .

In his words:

“The state of infrastructure we inherited was terrible, no roads, the railway was killed. They lacked conscience because anybody with conscience will not do what they did”

Buhari, who will be seeking a second-term next year February, said anybody could be given the chance to rule Nigeria but not PDP. He stated that they ruined the resources of the country. “If you ruin the economy, send your children abroad to get education, won’t they come back”

President Buhari also added that the major problems facing the economy were mainly on corruption, economy and corruption. Meanwhile, Nigeria topped the recently released world poverty statistics provided by the Brookings Institutions, a nonprofit public policy organization in USA. Buhari responded by saying “we must stay here and salvage it together”