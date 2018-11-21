Politics, Trending

Let’s face reality, Boko Haram not technically defeated – Fayose

 

Boko Haram terrorist have killed 44 soldiers and farmers in three days of attacks in northeastern state of Borno,  security sources said on Tuesday.

Although the Federal government have always stressed that the Boko Haram was technically defeated, yet reports upon reports of attacks on both soldiers and civilians by the terrorist group, keep coming up.

Reacting to the recent attack on soldiers, the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose said he is deeply concerned by way, officers of the Nigerian army, keep getting killed by members of Boko Haram insurgency. According to Fayose, the approach by the federal government to the fight against insurgency, must be a wrong one.

In a statement by the ex governor on Twitter on Wednesday, he said that Nigerians must come to the realisation that ‘Boko haram is not technically defeated’.

He wrote:

