Linda Ikeji fires back at Kemi Olunloyo after she accused her of carrying a moon bump

Some hours ago, Kemi Olunloyo took to twitter to shade blogger, Linda Ikeji by wearing a fake silicone baby bump, saying the costume was what the blogger used to decieve many that she was pregnant.

Linda has now replied the controversial journalist taking to her IG to blast kemi calling her a mad woman.

Shading her she wrote;

“Madam Kemi Olunloyo’s real stomach vs a moon bump. 😂😂😂. Who knew our hanti had such a tummy? 🤣🤣🤣🤣. She pushed her real tummy out to make it look big and passed it off as a moon bump 😂😂😂. Like our beggi beggi hanti can actually afford a $400 moon bump 😅😅😅 .

.

Besides no human being has the power or enough money, not even the president of the United States, to make a hospital like Emory University Hospital Midtown, tell such a colossal lie on their behalf. That would be the end of the institution. Any institution for that matter. For USA again? 🤣🤣🤣. .

.

So what you’re saying basically is that Madam Linda connived with one of the worlds most respected hospitals to allow her into their facility, take photos in their labour room with a new born baby and their nurses, take photos and videos in their after birth postpartum room and share on social media with their co-operation? You can see that you’re mad 😂😂😂😂. We know our madam is a rich and powerful woman but even she is not that powerful 😅😅😅. So try again.”

she wrote.