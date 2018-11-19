News Feed

Linda Ikeji Tenders Apology To John Abayomi, Reveals The ‘Real’ Owners Of Instablog9ja

According to Linda Ikeji‘s Blog, the article on the blog titled “LIB exclusive: Meet the owner of Instablog9ja – John Abayomi”, the name, John Abayomi was mistakenly identified by his picture as the owner of Instablog9ja. The real owners are John Abayomi Aruleba and Tosin Dotun Adeyemi not John Abayomi of Punch Newspaper.

Read her full statement:

Retraction and correction: John Abayomi Aruleba is the owner of Instablog9ja not John Abayomi

In an article on Linda Ikeji’s Blog titled “LIB exclusive: Meet the owner of Instablog9ja – John Abayomi” published on November 15, 2018 John Abayomi was mistakenly identified by his picture as the owner of Instablog9ja.

This mistake was as a result of the exact similarities in the names of John Abayomi who is an Online Editor with Punch and another John Abayomi Aruleba who is the actual owner of Instablog9ja.

The picture identification mistake from our staff was sadly as a result of the uncanny yet not uncommon similarities in the names of these two individuals.

LIB is happy to set the record straight, take full responsibility for the mix-up as we tender our unreserved apology to John Abayomi of Punch Newspapers for any inconvenience this mistake has caused.

Our publication was meant to reveal the identity of John Abayomi Aruleba (pictured above), the owner of instablog9ja who shares the same business address as his father, Dr Aruleba owner of Aruking herbal herbs with business address in Lagos.

The fact however still remains that John Abayomi Aruleba runs Instablog9ja with his partner, Tosin Dotun Adeyemi

Editor

Linda Ikeji Blog

According to Linda Ikeji this is the real owner of Instablog9ja

You may also like

DJ Cuppy gets proposed to in newspaper by Duke of Shomolu

‘Every Night I Sleep Alone, Will I Ever Find A Husband?’ – Moyo Lawal Cries Out Over Her Age-Long Single Status

Adesua Etomi And Banky W Share Cute Photos And Love Notes To Celebrate 1st ‘Tradiversary’ Together

NDLEA RECOVERS 581 MILLION TRAMADOL TABLETS

Crisis Worsens In Ogun APC As Governor Amosun Is Adamant, Insists On Akinlade

Corruption Allegations: Why We Can’t Arrest Oshiomhole – EFCC Tells Court

How I Met And Married Atiku Abubakar 47 Years Ago – Titi Opens Up

Governor’s Aide Assassinated After Ambush By Gunmen In Front Of Church

Kashamu Emerges Ogun PDP Gov Candidate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *