By Saheed Entertainment, TrendingNovember 2, 2018 Linda Ikeji’s Baby Daddy, Sholaye Jeremi dumps Linda and her baby, impregnates another woman Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like Fani-Kayode, Dino Melaye mock Buhari over attestation certificate Nigerian soldier miraculously survives after bullet penetrated his sweater in Yobe state (Photo) ONE CHANCE!! Bride refuses to kiss groom on the altar, pushes him Away Woman’s scandalous birthday Invitation trends on social media (Photos) Police arrests Togolese cook, who murdered boss Take Note: What you should know this dry season, if you live in Nigeria Photos of co-joined twins separated by Nigerian doctors UK Fashion Buyers, Stavros Karelis & Anna Trevelyan to speak on “The Concept of Fashion Curation”, at the GTBank Fashion Weekend Breaking!!! Ganduje denies taking bribe from contractors Previous articleONE CHANCE!! Bride refuses to kiss groom on the altar, pushes him Away Next articleNigerian soldier miraculously survives after bullet penetrated his sweater in Yobe state (Photo) Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.