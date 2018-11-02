Entertainment, Trending

Linda Ikeji’s Baby Daddy, Sholaye Jeremi dumps Linda and her baby, impregnates another woman

You may also like

Fani-Kayode, Dino Melaye mock Buhari over attestation certificate

Nigerian soldier miraculously survives after bullet penetrated his sweater in Yobe state (Photo)

ONE CHANCE!! Bride refuses to kiss groom on the altar, pushes him Away

Woman’s scandalous birthday Invitation trends on social media (Photos)

Police arrests Togolese cook, who murdered boss

Take Note: What you should know this dry season, if you live in Nigeria

Photos of co-joined twins separated by Nigerian doctors

UK Fashion Buyers, Stavros Karelis & Anna Trevelyan to speak on “The Concept of Fashion Curation”, at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

Breaking!!! Ganduje denies taking bribe from contractors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *