Linda Ikeji’s Sister Laura lashes out at Kemi Olunloyo On IG

Laura Ikeji has gone on IG to blast controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo as she defends her sister and popular blogger, Linda Ikeji over moon bump issue.

Recall that Kemi Olunloyo has repeatedly accused Linda Ikeji of carrying a fake pregnancy and for Halloween, Kemi wore a moon bump to depict how Linda Ikeji allegedly deceived Nigerians about her pregnancy

Laura Ikeji who seems to be tired of keeping quiet, about Kemi Olunloyo and her allegations, took to her Instagram to write;

“So many lies being carried around, a child is any woman’s biggest achievement. My sister is very happy and in a beautiful space, how low can u go? You know yourselves, you’re the supposed classy ones, how low?? Leave us alone fam, we ‘re one big happy family. We ‘re good over here fam. FOH #somanyliesitsbecomingchildish #classlessbunch #wearegoodoverhere #doyouletsdous #icantkeepquietanymore #fakenews #foh” She retorted

