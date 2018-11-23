LION KING: DISNEY RELEASE TRAILER FOR 2019 LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION

Disney announced via a trailer, that it will be doing a live-action adaptation of 1994 animation, Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau. “It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life” Favreau said. It was aired during NFL’s Traditional Thanksgiving primetime game in the US.

The cast includes Beyonce, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodward as Sarabi, child actor, JD McCrary also features as the young version of Simba. Shahadi Wright is voicing over young Nala, Kano voices the baboon Rafiki and John Oliver playing Mufasa’s confidant, The hornbill Zazu.

Here's a side-by-side of 'The Lion King' trailer with the same scenes from the 1994 original movie. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/nHpKHWDzPJ — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 22, 2018

In the trailer, we see the familiar opening moments of the story, where Rafiki presents a young Simba to the animals of the Pride Lands. The original Lion king was released in 1994. It raked in over $968 million, making it the highest grossing animated movie ever. Lion King hits theaters July 19, 2019.