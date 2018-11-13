Football

Lionel Messi Closing In On Breaking Pele’s Record

Argentina superstar, Lionel Messi, would be needing only 77 goals to become highest goalscorer for a single club. The 5 times Ballon D’Or winner moves clear of German’s, Gerard Muller, after his brace against Real Betis during the weekend takes his tally for Barcelona to 566 compared to Muller’s 565.

The Barcelona captain is now the second highest goalscorer for a single club and has Brazilian legend, Pele, in sight in the standing. The Brazilian has 643competitive  goals with Santos during his 18 years  stay with the club.

 

