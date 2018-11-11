Lionel Messi’s Brace Not Enough To Save Barcelona From First Home Defeat In 2 Years

FC Barcelona were beaten by Real Betis at the Camp Nou in a seven goals thriller despite being boosted by the return of their Argentina International, Lionel Messi.

The visitors needed only 20minutes of play before opening the scoring and went on to add another before the half time.

The Defending Champions started the second half on the high note and reduced the deficit through a Messi’s penalty but Real Betis compounded their woes by restoring their two goals lead with another goal.

Vidal scored again to reduced the deficit but the visitors restored their two goals cushion with another goal.

Lionel Messi then scored a third to set the game up for a grand finish but Ivan Rakitic picked his second booking of the night and was Subsequently dismissed.

Real Betis then saw their 4-3 lead off to inflict the defending Champions with their first home lose in almost 2 years.