Football

Lionel Messi’s Brace Not Enough To Save Barcelona From First Home Defeat In 2 Years

FC Barcelona were beaten  by Real Betis at the Camp Nou in a seven goals thriller despite being boosted by the return of their Argentina International, Lionel Messi.

The visitors needed only 20minutes of play before opening the scoring and went on to add another before the half time.

The Defending Champions started the second half on the high note and reduced the deficit through a Messi’s penalty but Real Betis compounded their woes by restoring their two goals lead with another goal.

Vidal scored again  to reduced the deficit but the visitors restored their two goals cushion with another goal.

Lionel Messi then scored a third to set the game up for a grand finish but Ivan Rakitic picked his second booking of the night and was Subsequently dismissed.

Real Betis then saw their 4-3 lead off to inflict the defending Champions with their first home lose in almost 2 years.

 

You may also like

Manchester City Winger, Leroy Sane, Reveals Who He Think Is The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS TODAY

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 11TH NOVEMBER

Barcelona Loanee, Paco Alcacer, Wins It For Dortmund With ‘This Sweet’ Goal (video)

Dortmund 3 Bayern 2: Dortmund Come From Behind To Beat Bayern Munich For The First Time In 2 Years

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals This Weekend

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 10TH NOVEMBER

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

Jose Mourinho Reveals How He Has Been Getting The Best Out Of Anthony Martial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *