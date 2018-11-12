The question of who are the richest or wealthiest people ordinarily is welcomed with both curiosity and inquisitiveness.
Ghana has produced some business moguls who are the key determinant of the economy since they have input much of their monies into it. Here is the list of billionaires in Ghana 2018 prepared by YEN entertainment news.
- The visionary business guru, Charles Apomfo opens the clause on the list of top billionaires in Ghana. Mr Apomfo was actually not born into wealth but made it through hard work. According to sources, he is the richest man in Ghana with a net worth of 1.46 billion US dollars.
- Ernesto Taricone is the second richest man in the country after Charles Apomfo with an estimated Forbes net worth of 1.3 billion US dollars.
- This business mogul has vast knowledge about business operation with experience of over 30 years. Ernesto Taricone is behind the Villaggio Condominium Project which is a Metropolis Development Ltd achievement on a 456-acre piece of land.
- Mr Sam Esson Jonah is the third richest person in Ghana, another billionaire. He is worth 1.2 billion dollars in 2018. Sam Esson Jonah has great business insight in the matter of mining and even administration and management in other sectors he has invested in the mining industry precisely.
- Whenever, name of billionaires in Ghana are mentioned, the name of Kwame Addo Kuffor is bound to pop up. He is worth 1.2 billion US dollars according to Forbes.
- Dr Kwesi Nduom is the next in the list of billionaires of Ghana according to Forbes. He is fondly known by his pet name Paa Kwesi Nduom. He is 300 million US dollars worth and has been in the insurance underwriting business for years.