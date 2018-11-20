Football

Liverpool Defender, Van Dijk, Drops Lovely message For Team Mates After Landing Netherlands In The Finals

Netherlands booked their place at the ongoing UEFA nations league finals by coming from behind to draw Germany after they Germans raced into a two goals lead in the first half.

With the Dutch needing just a draw from the encounter, all hope seemed lost after they fell behind to a two goals margin but they stood their ground and rallied back into the contest in the most dramatic fashion by scoring two goals deep into the second half to take the tie to 2-2.

The draw took then to the finals of the competition slated for June next year at the expense of World Cup holder, France.

Virgil Van Dijk, who scored the equalising goal on the stroke of full time then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react by acknowledging the team’s spirit within the squad.

What he said:

