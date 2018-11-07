Football

Here Is How Liverpool’s Coach, Jurgen Klopp, Reacted To Their ‘Surprise’ Defeat To Red Star Belgrade

Nenad Krsticic (L) vies for the ball with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Liverpool blew group C of the UEFA champions league tournament open after losing 2-0 to Serbia Red Star Belgrade yesterday during their fourth group stage match at this year’s edition of the elite competition.

They would now need to win their remaining 2 matches to keep their hopes of making it to the next round of the competition alive. As a result of their loss yesterday, Napoli now top the group on 6 points while they only sit in second place as a result of their superior head to head with Paris Saint Germaine(PSG) as both have 5 points each. Red start also have 4 points and are still in the running for qualification to the next roubnd.

The Reds coach, Jurgen Klopp, revealed at the end of the match while fielding questions from journalists that he is not happy with his team’s performance during the match.

What he said:

“For us it was not clicking, it was not easy. It’s really difficult then to find your mojo back, really difficult to do the right thing in the right moment, or naturally, because you always try to solve the problem actually.

“We gave them too many set pieces before they scored, so they could kind of train it. The second goal was kind of out of the blue, we had the ball and gave it away. That is not cool in a game like this, in an atmosphere like this, in a situation like this. It was a blow.”

“I do not say it is serious we lost two times, but of course we have to make sure that it will not happen again, otherwise it will be difficult, because the next game is already an away game again, and then a tough home game.”

You may also like

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 7TH NOVEMBER

Here Is Why Mauro Icardi’s Wife And Representative, Wanda Nara, Feels Her Husband Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter 1 Barca 1: Here Is What Fans Are Saying About This Mauro Icardi’s ‘Sublime’ Equaliser

‘Suarez will miss 9 chances before scoring one’ – Fans Throw Mud At Luis Suarez After Missing This Goal Scoring Chance (Video)

Monaco 0 Club Brugge 4: Thiery Henry Goes Hot, Lash At Players After Losing Streak Continues

Tot 2 PSV1: Here Is How Tottenham’s Striker, Harry Kane, Reacted To Scoring Two Late Goal For The Spurs

Inter 1 Barca 1: Desribe This Malcom’s Goal In One Word (Video)

It won’t Be Embarrassing If We Exit The Champions League Now – Mauricio Pochetino

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 6TH NOVEMBER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *