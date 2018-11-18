News Feed

Lola Okoye Pens Heartfelt Message To Her Husband And His Twin On Birthday

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the beautiful wife of Peter Okoye, ‘Mr P’, has taken to her social media space to pen down an heartfelt message to her husband, Peter and his twin, Paul on their birthday.

She wrote:

“Peter and Paul dem be one no be two. Happy Birthday guys! I am lost for words when it comes to your matter. I pray the Almighty God continues to guide and protect you. I pray that our father in heaven speaks to you individually and softens your hearts. I celebrate you today.

“I love you two. You are both legends. You are blessed. Your children adore you. We all adore you. God bless you today and everyday. Peter and Paul dem be one no be two. Happy Birthday! @[email protected] 🎂🎂

