News Feed

Lola Omotayo-Okoye shares dazzling photos of herself & her kids

Peter Okoye’s, Lola Omotayo-Okoye has released new photos of herself and her kids amidst the social media dram going on between the Okoyes.

In the beautiful photos, the mother and her kids co-ordinated their outfits and looked as amazing as ever.

Lola’s caption on the photo reads:

mummy and me series….with love from my family to yours. Have a great week my Insta-fam and always remember to spread love, it costs nothing! Stay positive always. #goodvibesonly #mychildren #mama#happyfamily #nodrama #loveresideshere#happyholidays#christmasisaroundthecorner

See more photos below ;

Tags

You may also like

Missing DELSU Female Student Found Dead, Tongue & Breasts Missing

Viral photo of two Nigerian women publicly kissing at a wedding causes online outrage

‘I Cannot Satisfy My Wife Sexually, I Don’t Want To Die Of High B.P’ – Man Begs Court For Divorce

Juliet Ibrahim and rapper, Vector spark dating rumours

Worst Miss Ever? See The Moment Chelsea Striker Morata Missed An Open Net

Paul Okoye slammed for shading brother, Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo

5-yr-old boy receives a Benz for doing 4,105 push-ups in 120 Minutes

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu reveals why she didn’t bleach her skin

Wizkid allegedly threatens to kill bouncer who macheted his bodyguard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *