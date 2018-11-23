Love can find you anywhere, age is no barrier to your desire – Simi’s mum says as she shares loved up photo of her husband, they met on Facebook

Simi’s mum Identified as Ayanfe Eledumare (@Jedishola) on Twitter who recently walked down the aisle took to her Twitter handle to reveal how she met her husband. According to her, she revealed that she met her husband on Facebook six years ago. They became real friends in 2017 and got married the year after.

That was not all, she also informed her followers that love can find them anywhere. Jedishola added that, age is also no barrier to finding your heart desire.

Her post reads:

Love can find you anywhere. Me and my husband became FB friends 6 years ago and we became real friends last year and became husband and wife this year. Be open to God’s leading. He can bring your bone of bone and flesh of flesh from anywhere. And age is no barrier to your desire.

