Lovely photos of burn survivor and her two kids melt hearts on social media (Photos)

An American lady identified as Mimi Stevenson, who is a burn survivor, has warmed the hearts of so many on social media after photos of her beautiful family emerged online.

The 34-year-old Mimi who survived a horrible fire incident at the tender age of two, revealed that she has learned to wear her scars proudly despite negative comments.

Mimi who disclosed that she lost her her brother in the blaze which left with scars after her family’s boiler exploded, has grown into a powerful woman, wife and a mother to two adorable children; a boy and a girl.

While some might find it hard to carry on after such a traumatic experience, she grew up embracing her scars and it seemed to work in her favour. She not only found love but started a family as well.

Going through her Instagram page, it can be safely said that she is all about enjoying her life and does not tolerate any negativity, judging from her bio on the picture sharing app.

See more photos of Mimi and her family below;