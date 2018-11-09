Lovely photos of Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman at their court wedding

Tinsel actors, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman had their court wedding on Thursday, November 8, along with their traditional wedding.

Since their legal and traditional marriage, the couple have been subjected to congratulatory messages and hearty wishes as they begin this new phase of their lives.

Linda looked bliss and quite ecstatic as she wedded the actor who played the role of her partner in popular MNet TV series, Tinsel.

As much photos from their traditional wedding have been shared online, here are some from their court wedding,