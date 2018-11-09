News Feed

Lovely photos of Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman at their court wedding

Tinsel actors, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman had their court wedding on Thursday, November 8, along with their traditional wedding.

Since their legal and traditional marriage, the couple have been subjected to congratulatory messages and hearty wishes as they begin this new phase of their lives.

Linda looked bliss and quite ecstatic as she wedded the actor who played the role of her partner in popular MNet TV series, Tinsel.

As much photos from their traditional wedding have been shared online, here are some from their court wedding,

Tags

You may also like

Gbenro Ajibade finally clears air of reports that he’s gay

Herbalist And Hospital Attendant Steal Baby’s Placenta In Kwara

Pregnant woman ‘fights off ex-husband by throwing boiling water on him after he kidnapped and raped her’ (Photos)

2019 election: Journalist sacked for supporting Buhari

Buhari approves DSS to further question Adams Oshiomhole

More stunning Photos from the lavish traditional wedding of Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

Robbers kill NDU student because of phone (Photos)

After Multiple Miscarriages, Actress Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Finally Welcome Baby (Photos)

Founder of ‘The Boob Movement’ Chioma comes out as Lesbian, shows off her partner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *