Lovely photos of Nigerian music star Flavour on his 35th birthday

Nigerian entertainer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, is a musician, performer, song writer and instrumentalist.

He became known in the showbiz industry after releasing his debut album, N’abania, in 2005. Since then, he hasn’t looked back. The star has blessed Nigerians with several musical goodness. He now has five albums to his name. The light skinned hunk clocked 35 on November 23, 2018.

To celebrate, he posted a lovely photo of himself wearing an African print jacket, as fans sent celebratory messages.

It is obvious the singer is a lover of beautiful things. He has been romantically linked with former beauty queens Anna Ebiere-Banner and Sandra Okagbue. He also has two lovely daughters from his relationship with them.

See more hot photos of the talented musician below:

