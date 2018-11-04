Luis Suarez Wins It At The Death For Barcelona

Barcelona travelled to Estadio de Vallecas stadium to take on Rayo Vallecano in the fixture correspondin to match day 11 in the current domestic campaign. The Spanish champions were brimming with confidence having been fresh from decimating Real Madrid 5-1 in the domestic campaign.

It took them only 11 minutes to open the scoring through their Uruguayan International, Luis Saurez and they were though to be heading for another riot.

However, the host equalised before the half time break and also went on to turn the tie around in the second half then Barcelona began to dig deep.

They finally got their reward in the 87th through French International, Ousmane Dembele, before Saurez bundled in the winner with virtually the last kick of the match and the tie finished 2-3 in favour of Barcelona.