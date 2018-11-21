Metro News, Trending, Uncategorized

Main suspect in Offa Robbery has died, says police

The principal suspect of the deadly Offa robbery of April, has died, says police. The information was given by the police to the Kwara state attorney generall and the commissioner of Justice.

Five suspects, who were involved in the deadly robbery were arraigned before an Ilorin High Court on Wednesday, and Kamaldeen Ajibade, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, informed the court that there would be an amendment to the charges preferred against the accused.

According to him, the amendment was necessary following Adikwu’s death, and the fact that, he had made the statement with the police before his reported death. He noted also that the amendment was needed because the suspects(Ayoade Akinibosun, Ademola Abraham, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Niyi Ogundiran and Salahu Azeez) arraigned had no lawyers to represent them.

Justice Halimat Salman, who was presiding over the case agreed to the request by the state Attorney General,  and adjourned the case till November 30.

You may also like

“I renounce Buhari to vote Atiku Abubakar” – Dino Melaye releases new music ahead of 2019 elections (Video)

Controversial actress, Moesha Boduong ‘abandons’ her bra in new sultry photos

Late Tosyn Bucknor’s poem – Don’t cry for me when I leave (Photo)

Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu calls out IG user who said she dresses Imade in boring clothes

Nigeria ESL Students with Their Problems in Writing English Essays

Ezekwesili kicks against security chiefs presence at APC rally

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st November

Nigerians react to news that Blac Chyna is coming to Lagos to sell bleaching cream for $250 per jar

Power generation to hit 11,000MW by 2023 – Buhari’s Next Level Document

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *