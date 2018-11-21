Main suspect in Offa Robbery has died, says police

The principal suspect of the deadly Offa robbery of April, has died, says police. The information was given by the police to the Kwara state attorney generall and the commissioner of Justice.

Five suspects, who were involved in the deadly robbery were arraigned before an Ilorin High Court on Wednesday, and Kamaldeen Ajibade, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, informed the court that there would be an amendment to the charges preferred against the accused.

According to him, the amendment was necessary following Adikwu’s death, and the fact that, he had made the statement with the police before his reported death. He noted also that the amendment was needed because the suspects(Ayoade Akinibosun, Ademola Abraham, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Niyi Ogundiran and Salahu Azeez) arraigned had no lawyers to represent them.

Justice Halimat Salman, who was presiding over the case agreed to the request by the state Attorney General, and adjourned the case till November 30.