‘Making Me Your Husband Is The Greatest Of All’ – Duncan Mighty Gushes Over Wife On Her Birthday (Photo)

Duncan Mighty’s wife, Viviene has turned a year older today and her musician husband has celebrated her.

The singer took to his Instagram page to pen some heartwarming words to the woman expressing his deep love for her and declaring that he will remain with her forever.

Duncan Mighty first shared a loved up photo of them (seen below).

He then captioned it thus: “Happy birthday my forever life partner my wife my mumu button mama icon and Michelle Making me ur husband is the greatest of all … GOD bless you…. “


 

Fans have taken to his comment section to wish his wife well.

