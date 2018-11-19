Man breaks into a house in Calabar, while owners were away, rapes their 7-year-old girl

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a suspected pedophile for allegedly raping a 7 years old girl in Calabar.

The suspect identified as Isaac Evaghoghme was arrested last Wednesday through the efforts from the community and Basic Right Council Initiative, BRCI, a human rights, social advocacy and community development organisation based in Calabar.

It was gathered that the incident took place last week Sunday at Federal Housing Estate, Calabar Municipality local government area.

Confirming the arrest, the Executive Director of BRCI, Barr. James Ibor told CALABAR REPORTERS that the perpetrator broke into the victim’s house in the absence of her parent at about 10pm and defiled her.

“On the 14th of November, the Police arrested one Isaac Evaghoghme for sexually abusing a seven (7) year old girl. A Volunteer drew our attention when she saw the child bleeding from her Vagina.

“Isaac had broken into the survivor’s house, in the absence of her mother, on the 11th of November at about 10pm and abused her. On the 12th of November, the case was reported to us.

“We lodged a complain at Atakpa Police Station and immediately took the child for medical examination and treatment. At the hospital, the doctors discovered that the survivor’s vagina needed to be stitched as a result of the damage done by Isaac’s penetration. He was arrested on the 14th of November. Thanks to the community members who supported our effort to arrest him. The case has been transfered to the State Police Headquarters for prosecution.”

“From the 11th to the 14th of November, 2018, about four (4) cases of child sexual abuse, (3-7 years old), have been reported at different police stations. We appeal to parents/guardians to protect their children from pedophiles. We also appeal that community members should support efforts at making our communities save for children by reporting all forms of child abuse to the Police,” Ibor said.