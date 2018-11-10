News Feed

Man brings his generator for child’s treatment at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital

A Nigerian Father whose son underwent a phototherapy after being diagnosed of Jaundice at birth, had to bring his generator to University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for his child’s treatment.

The man who took to twitter to share a photo of his generator powering the treatment center his child was in at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, wrote;

Had to bring a generator to the hospital(UCTH) as an alternative power source when my son was undergoing phototherapy after being diagnosed of jaundice at birth.

My brother it has gone beyond APC/PDP,have we bothered to look at the heads of this hospitals,even when the little resources comes into their cofers they think of self first. Something as simple as provision of reagents in labs na wahala.CMD’s and board members collude.

