News Feed

Man cuts his son’s ear for being too stubborn in Imo state (Photos)

A father brutalized his son for being too stubborn, leaving him with horrific injuries. The incident occurred in Okigwe, Imo state after the boy, believed to be 7, left home and his father had no idea of his whereabouts.

When he finally returned, his father flogged him so much that the marks were visible on his back. He then proceeded to cut his son’s ear with a razor.

When neighbours intervened, the father told them that the boy is too stubborn and doesn’t listen.

The boy was eventually taken to the hospital where his ear is being treated.

See more photos below;

Tags

You may also like

Throwback Photo Of Comedian Basketmouth With His Wife 10 Years Ago

‘Any guy that cannot wash his girlfriend pant when she dey her period na useless man’ – Nigerian lady says

Mbappé’s Contract Leaks, Revealing Outlandish Demands

Nigerian lady escapes death after stray bullet entered her room

Nollywood Actor Femi Adebayo escapes gunmen attack in Lagos

BBNaija’s Nina Goes Blonde, Shares Gorgeous New Photos

My New Song, One Ticket has Damaged My Relationship – Kizz Daniel

May D Shares Cute New Photos Of His Newborn Son, Ethan

Photos from Toke Makinwa’s star-studded 34th birthday party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *