Man Escapes Tragic Death After Crashing His Lamborghini At Night In Lagos (Video)
 

The accident scene

  

A video has shown the moment observers gathered round a Lamborghini after it’s owner crashed the vehicle around Lekki Phase 2 in the city of Lagos.

The sad incident which happened at night yesterday, left many people shaken as they gathered to take a look at the expensive car after it was damaged in the unfortunate accident.

According to a man who was filming the accident scene, the unidentified driver however managed to escape death when he crashed his car. 

The current condition of the driver is not known.

Watch the video below:


