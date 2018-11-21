Man Excited After Recovering His Car Snatched By Armed Robbers At Gunpoint (Photos)

Abba Kyari posing with the man whose car was recovered

A Nigerian man couldn’t hide his happiness after his stolen car was recovered by the police.

According to reports, the man identified as Mr. Segun was robbed of his car and other valuables at gunpoint in the southwest as he reached out to the police on social media.

The police swung into action and arrested the armed robbers in Edo state while the snatched vehicle was recovered from a criminal receiver in Aba, Abia state.

The car has been handed over the the rightful owner who visited the deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, in his office to appreciate the effort.

