Trending, Uncategorized

Man shares picture of a N1,500 pencil he bought in Ikoyi, Lagos

A Nigerian man who identified on twitter as @Ideal_Josh was really in a hurry for a test, took to Twitter to share a photo of a N1500 pencil he bought in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The Nigerian man who concluded that the money those who live in the island part of Lagos is different, wrote on Twitter;

I was really in a hurry today and needed to get a pencil for a test. You people that stay on the island, your money really be different.

See his post below:




Tags

You may also like

Femi Adesina reveals what Buhari will do instead of rigging 2019 presidential election

Popular radio personality Tosyn Bucknor dies at 37, Nigerians react

Actress Dikeh blames her recent outbursts on her alter ego

She died due to sickle cell complications – Funke Bucknor confirms sister’s death

Comedian Seyi Law responds to troll who berated his tribute to late Tosyn Bucknor

Former world’s fattest man arrested for stealing toy & other items

Vandora seen kissing the love of her life (Video)

Chioma opens up on how she met Davido in school (Video)

Buhari, Atiku, FFk, others hail Jonathan as he turns 61

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *