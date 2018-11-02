News Feed

Man Who Parked His Car And Jumped Inside Lagos Lagoon Identified

The man who drowned after he reportedly jumped into the Lagoon in Lagos on Friday has been identified as a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

A staff of FRCN, who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the deceased was a driver attached to an Assistant Director in charge of Information Communication Technology unit of the corporation.

The source said that the deceased was newly posted from the FRCN Training School located in Shogunle to the Broadcasting House in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The source, however, described him as a gentleman.

Tunji Disu, Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, told NAN that his men got to the scene almost immediately and invited marine police and local divers who recovered the corpse from the lagoon.

“The deceased parked the vehicle he was driving on the Third Mainland Bridge and told other occupants of the vehicle that he wanted to urinate

“The occupants were shocked as he dived into the Lagoon,” said RSS Commander, Disu, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

RRS had earlier tweeted on its tweeter handle @rrslagos767: “A man has jumped into the Lagoon from 3rd Mainland Bridge.

“RRS riders got to the scene almost immediately and radioed for assistance from the Marine Police, LASG rescue Boats & local divers, who recovered the corpse.

“The remains have been taken to Ebute Ero division.’’

NAN recalls that on October 3, 2018, a middle-aged man drowned after reportedly jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Lagos Island.

You may also like

Woman reportedly strips naked in public to show scars from when she was gang raped

Angry Nigerians blast Twitter user after he reported a cheat code that enables people get 5GB data with just N50 on MTN

Tears Flow As Leicester City Owner’s Coffin Arrives At Bangkok For His Week-Long Funeral (Photos)

“My wife and in-laws” – Davido says as he shares clip of Chioma and her beautiful sisters

NLC Insist On Strike Commencement Next Week Despite Court Orders

Davido and his 30 Billion Gang storm traditional wedding of Fred Ajudua’s son

Return One Illegal AK 47, Collect N1m – Zamfara Governor Guarantees

Real Reasons Ex Beauty Queen, Anita Uwagbale Dumped Husband Tom Iseghohi

Nigerian soldier miraculous survives after from Boko Haram attack penetrated his sweater (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *