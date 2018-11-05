Man yanks off his pen!s after his crush rejected him

A certain Thai man reportedly yanks off his pen!s with a sharp box cutter knife after being rejected by a checkout girl he was obsessed with.

The 41-year-old’s mum discovered him sprawled on the floor surrounded by blood.

Reawat Petnui was jailed 12 years ago for killing two mates while hallucinating on a meth-fulled rampage in Nakhon Si Thammarat, in southern Thailand.

Although he was released after serving ten years, his family said he had become institutionalised and spent his days alone in his room brooding.

In an attempt to boost his love life, Reawat contacted dozens of local women for a date

But he suffered rejection each time, including his endeavours to woo a 7-Eleven checkout girl, who told him she had a husband.

The ex-convict’s mother, Somboon, 71, said he was devastated and became even more withdrawn after he was spurned.

On Sunday morning, while checking on him, she knocked on his bedroom door, and then went inside when there was no answer.

Somboon found Reawat sprawled on the floor in his underpants with blood pouring from his penis.

An ambulance was called, and medics rushed the injured man to hospital where he was stabilised.

Somboon explained:

“My son was a good boy. He went to a good university in Bangkok. But he became involved with drugs and then killed two people while he was having hallucinations and fighting.”

She said that after Reawat was released from prison two years ago, he helped his family work on the rubber plantation.

However, her son was not happy and missed prison and the treatment they gave him there. He spent a lot of time on his own in his room not speaking to anybody.

Somboon said that Reawat had tried to start a normal life and his favourite activity was going to the local supermarket to buy groceries.

He had contacted women and become infatuated with a check-out girl whom he confessed his love for in a letter, which she replied to saying she already had a husband.