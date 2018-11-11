Manchester City Winger, Leroy Sane, Reveals Who He Think Is The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

The greatest footballer of all time is one topic that has always generated a lot of reactions from football lovers. While some school of thoughts believe the greatest is between Argentina legend, Diego Maradona, and Brazilian legend, Pele. Others feel its between Cristiano Rinaldo and Lionel Messi.

The duo have managed 5 Balloon D’or crown each between themselves and have been been considered as a true legend of the game.

Manchester City winger, Leroy Sane, is one person who has recently weighed in on the controversial topic. The German revealed today while fielding questions from his fans on social media that he thinks the greatest of all time should be Brazilian International, Ronaldinho.

What he said below: