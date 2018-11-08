Football

Manchester United Goalkeeper, David De Gea, ‘Grateful’ To Juan Mata For Amazing Birthday Gift

Manchester United shot stopper, David de Gea, becomes 28 years old yesterday and he was also in action when his team took on Serie A champions, Juventus, at the Allianz stadium in Italy during their fourth group stage match at the ongoing UEFA Champions league tournament.

However, Juventus opened the scoring in the 64th minute and the tie became tensed for the Red Devils as their passage to the next stage of the competition became threatened with the goal.

Juan Mata who came on in the 79th minute for the out of favour Manchester United’s striker, Alexis Sanchez, restored parity after just five minutes on the pitch from a delicate free kick. The equalizing goal then opened the way for the winning goal which came at the death for the Red Devils.

Visibly elated Spanish International, De Gea then took to his twitter handle to react to the equalizing goal by terming it a perfect birthday present.

What he said:

