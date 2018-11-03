Football

Manchester United Left It Late At Bournemouth

Manchester United have now moved into 4th position after their late heroic against Bournemouth in the Premier league early kick off today. The Red Devils had to come from a goal down to win the encounter by two goals to one.

The Cherries needed only 11 minutes of play to open the scoring through Calum Chambers who profited from Chris Smallings slip up.

The Red Devils who have kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League so far this season responded in style through their French winger, Anthony Martial just before the half time break to make the scoreline 1-1.

The however got the winning goal through England International,  Marcus Rashford, with virtually the last kick of the match to make the scoreline 2-1.

 

