Manchester United Midfielder, Jesse Lingard, Moves Above Club Rivalry, Wishes Arsenal Forward, Dannyl Welbeck, Qucik Recovery

Arsenal forward, Dannyl Welbeck, left the field on a stretcher after picking up an injury during their Europa league clash at home to Sporting CP. The Gunners went on to progress to the round of 32 in the competition after they were held to a goalless draw by the Portuguese club.

The former Manchester United striker, Welbeck, has been in the hospital since he picked up the injury and the club revealed that an update would be made available about him in the next three days.

Manchester United midfielder and England International, Jesse Lingard, then joined the list of players wishing the England International a speedy recovery by taking to social media.

What he said:

