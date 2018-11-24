Manchester United Midfielder, Juan Mata, Surprised To Learn Of This Record

Manchester United midfielder, Juan Mata, has expressed surprised on learning that he could move into Manchester United’s top 100 appearance maker if he features for the Red devils against Crystal Palace tomorrow.

The former Chelsea midfielder could make his 200th appearance for his team tomorrow when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford tomorrow in the domestic league fixture corresponding to match day 13.

The Spaniard who was signed by former Manchester United coach, David Moyes, would move into 98th in the Red devils all time appearance chart if he features tomorrow.