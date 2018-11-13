Mancity 3 Manutd 1: Red Devils Equal 16 Years ‘Unwanted’ Record

The Red devils who had made it a habit of coming from behind in recent weeks to beat their opponents were unable to repeat same during their clash with their local rival, Manchester City.

With the Reds devils trailing by two goals to nil, they were awarded a penalty which was duly converted by Anthony Martial and were thought to be on course for another come back after performing similar feat against Juventus in the Champions league. However, the defending champions, Manchester City, put such though to bed by adding a third to take the game out of reach for the Red Devils.

The loss to Manchester City is their 4th in just 12 matches in the opening season, there by setting them on par with their worst ever run of 4 loss from 12 matches in the 1991/1992 league season, just before the Premier League was formed.