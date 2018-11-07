Mancity 6 Shakhtar 0: Shocker!!! Sterling Trips On The Turf Without Bring Fouled And The Referee Awards A Penalty(video)

Manchester City decimated Shakhtar Donetsk by putting six unreplied goals past them during their UEFA champions league encounter today at the Ethiad stadium. They now need at least a win from their remaining two matches to guarantee their passage to the next stage of the competition.

The main talking point is the the dubious penalty that was awarded to the English champions in the first half despite being two goals up before the half of an hour mark during the encounter.

England International, Raheem Sterling, busted into the opposition area on a marauding run and without anybody close to him, he tripped and fell down then the Referee pointed to the penalty spot immediately.

Video below:

THAT IS A SHOCKER! Raheem Sterling trips on the turf, unopposed and the referee awards a penalty kick. 😱 pic.twitter.com/vdCDsw8Qsf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2018

What people are saying:

Vicious foul leaves Man City player wounded for life. That should have been a red vardref is absolutely blind. #manchestercity #mancity #shaktar #sterling pic.twitter.com/U7rbwxxJTL — Henrique P. 🍺 (@NEKAHHAKEN) November 7, 2018

That Manchester City penalty. Should Raheem Sterling not have told the referee he tripped himself up? Suppose that kind of honesty is difficult when your club is owned by Abu Dhabi… #MCISHKhttps://t.co/MmolUyxOKZ — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) November 7, 2018