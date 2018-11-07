Football

Mancity 6 Shakhtar 0: Shocker!!! Sterling Trips On The Turf Without Bring Fouled And The Referee Awards A Penalty(video)

Manchester City decimated Shakhtar Donetsk by putting six unreplied goals past them during their UEFA champions league encounter today at the Ethiad stadium. They now need at least a win from their remaining two matches to guarantee their passage to the next stage of the competition.

The main talking point is the the dubious penalty that was awarded to the English champions in the first half despite being two goals up before the half of an hour mark during the encounter.

England International, Raheem Sterling, busted into the opposition area on a marauding run and without anybody close to him, he tripped and  fell down then the Referee pointed to the penalty spot immediately.

Video below:

What people are  saying:

You may also like

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: See What People Are Saying About This ‘Amazing’ Mata’s Equaliser

Here Is How Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrated His First Champions League Goal For Juventus(video)

Here Is How Tottenham’s Players Reacted To Coming From Behind To Beat PSV

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: LUKAKU’S ABSENCE ONLY DUE TO INJURY, SAYS JOSE MOURINHO

Can Cristiano Ronaldo End His UEFA Champions League Goal Drought When They Take On Manchester United Today???

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 7TH NOVEMBER

Here Is How Liverpool’s Coach, Jurgen Klopp, Reacted To Their ‘Surprise’ Defeat To Red Star Belgrade

Here Is Why Mauro Icardi’s Wife And Representative, Wanda Nara, Feels Her Husband Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter 1 Barca 1: Here Is What Fans Are Saying About This Mauro Icardi’s ‘Sublime’ Equaliser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *