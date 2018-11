Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea won their respective league matches today to keep their unbeaten run to the new domestic league season alive.

The trio are yet to lose a single match in the domestic league since the start of the current season.

With their respective wins today, It makes it the first time since the 1978-79 season that three top-flight teams have gone unbeaten in their opening 11 games of a league campaign (Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool). Amazing isn’t it???