Mancity vs Manutd: We Are Not A Team That Give Up – Mourinho Warns Pep Guardiola

Manchester City play host to their city rival, Manchester United, on Sunday in the fixture corresponding to match day 12 at the Ethiad stadium. Both Managers have been familiar foes from their times at Real Madrid and Barcelona with Pep Guardiola getting the better of the Portuguese on numerous occasions.

While Guardiola’s team are unbeaten since the start of the new campaign, Jose Mourinho’s team have made it a habit of coming from behind to nip out victories as evident against Newcastle, Bournemouth and Juventus. They almost repeated the feat against Chelsea before the Blues forced them into a draw.

The Portuguese coach revealed today during his prematch conference that his men must start games better on a more consistent basis, so that comebacks like the one against Juventus on Wednesday are not always required. He then went on to warn Guardiola that his team would not be a push over when they meet on Sunday.