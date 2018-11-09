Mancity vs Manutd: Who Do You Think Would Win???

Manchester United travel to the Ethiad stadium to take on table topper, Manchester City, in the fixture corresponding to match day 12 in the current season. The defending Champions are unbeaten in the domestic league this season and have been dispatching various opponents by a wide margin of goal as evident in their 6-1 decimation of Southampton last time.

It’s true that they are the favourites heading int this contest because they are in unbelievable form, but they would be facing Manchester United and you never know what can happen.

They have only gotten the better of their city rival, Manchester United, who seems resurgent recently, once in their last five recent meetings across all competition.

Do you think the Red Devils would continue with their resurgent form or their city rival would emerge victoriuos???