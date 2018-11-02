Football

Mancity vs Southampton: Pep Guardiola Bares It All

Related image

Manchester City welcome struggling Southampton to the Ethiad stadium on Sunday in the fixture corresponding to match day 10 in the current campaign. The Citizens reached a record 100 points last season to win the Premier League trophy and seems poised for a repeat of such feat in the current campaign.

The Defending champions are yet to lose a single match in the domestic campaign this season and have been playing some breathtaking football as well. They sit pretty at the top of the domestic league table, while their Sunday opponents sit in 16th. just 2 points above relegation zone.

Their head coach, Pep Guardiola, revealed today while addressing journalists that he is looking to solidifying his stay at the top of the league table with the Saints visit.

See the other things he said:

