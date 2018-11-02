Mancity vs Southampton: Pep Guardiola Bares It All

Manchester City welcome struggling Southampton to the Ethiad stadium on Sunday in the fixture corresponding to match day 10 in the current campaign. The Citizens reached a record 100 points last season to win the Premier League trophy and seems poised for a repeat of such feat in the current campaign.

The Defending champions are yet to lose a single match in the domestic campaign this season and have been playing some breathtaking football as well. They sit pretty at the top of the domestic league table, while their Sunday opponents sit in 16th. just 2 points above relegation zone.

Their head coach, Pep Guardiola, revealed today while addressing journalists that he is looking to solidifying his stay at the top of the league table with the Saints visit.

See the other things he said:

PEP: @DeBruyneKev is out and we are sad for him, nobody likes to have injured players but he will come back to the player he is and he will be fine. It is what it is but fortunately it is not surgery and he will be back. #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 2, 2018

PEP: @Laporte is strong and physical, he has a good personality and the arrogance to play at a high level. He’s fresh for us because he has not been selected for the national team. But he is a young player and we are so satisfied at his level so far. #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 2, 2018

PEP: Yesterday @DeBruyneKev was so sad, but he can spend this time with his new boy and his family. But after the international break he will be back stronger to help us achieve our targets. #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 2, 2018