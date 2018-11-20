Many Soldiers Killed, Dozens Injured As Insurgents Invade Base In Borno

File Photo

Many soldiers were killed and dozens of others sustained gun wounds when Boko Haram insurgents invaded their base at Matele Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at remote village of Metele in the fringes of Lake Chad Basin at about 5:00pm. A security source said the insurgents overpowered the military and carted away their weapons.

“They opened fire and forcefully gained access to the military base, we lost some soldiers who stood to protect and some are yet to return. From what I got, they were outnumbered and overpowered.

“It was a sad day for us at the Theatre, the terrorists took the advantage of the bad terrain and attacked us, it was really bad on the side of the troops.” said security source.

An official who did not want his name mentioned, also confirmed the attack, saying “We got the reports that Boko haram terrorists attacked Matele village in Kukawa LGA on Sunday, the attack lasted for hours before they eventually penetrated the military base and now, the rest is the story.

“Our concern is they are becoming stronger and more deadly almost on a weekly basis, the military needs to rise above this, more manpower and intelligence gathering is needed to be deployed,” the official said.

It was also gathered that last Friday, insurgents attacked Kekeno village in Kukawa Local Government Area and killed many people.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, represented by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Abba Dikko, yesterday commissioned newly reconstructed road after it was named Heroes Drive” dedicated to slain and wounded officers fighting at the Theatre of Operation.

Source: DailyTrust

